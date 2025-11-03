SpaceGuard Products Touts BeastWire Pallet Rack Safety Solution

SpaceGuard Products’ BeastWire pallet rack safety solution, a durable wire mesh panel that mounts to pallet racks to keep stored items secure, serves modern warehouses and manufacturing environments.

Engineered for safety and operational efficiency, BeastWire delivers durability, streamlined integration and asset protection tailored to the storage, handling and cleanliness requirements of food and beverage facilities.

BeastWire is designed for universal installation, adapting to nearly any rack configuration. The system includes adjustable bracket options, including the patented Grrripper Bracket, a drop-in bracket for teardrop uprights. The Grrripper Bracket offers a safer method of attachment for installers working at extended heights and can be installed over 80% faster than other brackets available. This technology, along with robust bolt-on brackets with multiple offset positions, ensures a custom fit for every bay, from protective coverage above uprights and inside tunnels to full-width side enclosures.

BeastWire panels feature fully framed and welded 10-gauge wire mesh, with an optional 6-gauge mesh for high-impact environments. Reinforced with cold roll steel angles and tamper-resistant welded doors, the system stands up to the rigors of demanding facilities while providing structural integrity. Modular, stackable panels, offered in one-foot increments, accommodate standard and oversized bays with ease. For food and beverage operations, BeastWire’s flexibility helps facilities safely store bulk ingredients, packaged goods and temperature-sensitive products across varied racking layouts. Splice channels and panel stiffeners further enhance system stability, ensuring safety even in wide or tall applications.

Unlike netting solutions that can tear or break under impact, the welded wire mesh design blocks hazards at the source, while also providing visibility and ventilation. This design supports compliance with food safety standards by minimizing contamination risks, ensuring airflow in temperature-controlled storage areas, and maintaining clean, sanitary conditions while securing products from tampering or theft. Secure access solutions, including bi-parting hinge doors, slide doors and custom entryways, all supplied with lockable hardware, ensure that valuable inventory and equipment remain protected against theft and unauthorized access.

The BeastWire system is finished with a durable powder coat in standard BeastBlack, with optional colors such as orange, gray and OSHA blue for enhanced visibility or facility branding. Hot dip galvanizing is also available for environments with harsh conditions, and each system ships with a hardware kit, including carriage bolts, flanged nuts, self-tapping screws and touch-up paint for installation and long-term performance.