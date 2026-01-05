Cortec Introduces Boiler Corrosion Inhibitor for Food Processing

Cortec has introduced the VpCI Chameleon, a boiler wet layup solution with NSF G6 certification for use in food processing facilities.

VpCI Chameleon is a corrosion inhibitor that simplifies and improves the wet layup process for boilers whose steam may come into contact with edible products in and around food processing areas.

Any idle boiler is at risk for corrosion that could lead to serious complications when the boiler is brought back online. These include “poisoning” of the water (high iron levels neutralize the effectiveness of other water treatment chemistries), clogging, thinning (even pitting) of boiler tubes, and leakage. Over time, these not only create temporary interruptions but also shorten the overall service life of the boiler system. Therefore, the use of a corrosion inhibitor during layup is an important investment with both short- and long-term benefits.

While corrosion protection is critical for all industrial boilers, it is more challenging in food processing facilities where chemicals could contaminate food or drink. Many food manufacturing processes require the production of steam that may come into direct contact with food. Some of these steam-producing boilers may need to remain offline occasionally due to fluctuations in the production schedule or to serve as backups to primary boilers. By using VpCI Chameleon during these idle periods, food processing facilities can ensure that these assets stay corrosion-free and ready to restart at any moment, without endangering food safety.

The typical method for fighting corrosion in boilers during wet layup is to monitor the boiler water multiple times a week, adding sulfite and caustic as needed to maintain protection. This method is time- and labor-intensive, so it often gets neglected, leading to the corrosion problems it was meant to avoid. In contrast, VpCI Chameleon does not require frequent monitoring or reapplication.

Furthermore, VpCI Chameleon contains both vapor-phase and contact-phase corrosion inhibitors, providing comprehensive protection below the water, above the water and at the air/water interface. At the end of layup, boilers treated with VpCI Chameleon do not have to be drained, allowing a faster return to service.