The Ambriola Company Recalls Pecorino Romano Products Over Listeria Risk

The Ambriola Company is recalling pecorino romano cheese products over possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Launched in November, the recall includes products under the Locatelli, Boar’s Head, Maker’s Mark, Pinna and Ambriola brands. Expiration dates extend to May 2026.

No illnesses have been reported, but The Ambiola Company says it has recalled additional cheese products manufactured at its facility in West Caldwell, N.J. out of an abundance of caution.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” says Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”

Ambriola says it has suspended production and distribution of affected products as it conducts a thorough review of all sanitation and food safety procedures.