AAA20 Debuts Washdown Collaborative Palletizer for Food Manufacturing

AAA20 Group, a Las Vegas–based robotics company offering a month-to-month robots-as-a-service model, will debut its new CP-66-WD washdown collaborative palletizer at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta this week.

Priced at approximately $5,000 per month, the new model delivers a sanitary automation solution to food manufacturers, particularly beef processors, designed to address labor shortages, rising costs and stringent compliance requirements.

Engineered for food and protein processing environments where cleanliness is critical, the CP-66-WD is a waterproof, IP69K-rated collaborative robot that can be power-washed like other production equipment. The system enables manufacturers to automate palletizing in wash-down environments while meeting sanitation standards required across beef, poultry and other regulated food operations.

“Space constraints and stringent sanitation requirements have made automation difficult to deploy in the food industry, particularly in finding solutions to address protein processing labor shortages,” says Marcus Kurle, co-founder of AAA20 Group. “The CP-66-WD was engineered to remove those barriers, giving processors a compact, compliant way to automate one of the most demanding jobs while preserving capital budgets and delivering high hygienic standards.

Protein processors have been among the most impacted by workforce constraints, which have driven higher production costs and limited throughput. By automating manual palletizing with wash-down-ready collaborative robotics, producers can improve efficiency, reduce reliance on hard-to-fill labor roles and help stabilize costs throughout the food supply chain.

AAA20’s collaborative palletizers are designed for fast deployment and offered through a month-to-month leasing model. This approach allows food and beef processors to automate at a lower cost than manual labor while retaining flexibility to scale as production needs change.

Food manufacturers and beef processors attending IPPE are invited to visit AAA20 Group at Booth A2745 to see the CP-66-WD in action and learn how wash-down robotics can help address labor challenges, maintain compliance and control costs.