Conta-Clip Debuts FDA-Compliant Cable Entries

Conta-Clip has introduced FDA KES-R-FDA M cable entries, enabling quick and space-saving feed-through of up to 68 conductors into control cabinets or machine housings.

The cable entries, which consist of a polyamide frame with injected elastomer, have integrated locking hooks for easy installation. They are first locked into housing openings from the outside and then fixed from the inside with lock nuts. After piercing the outer membrane at a marked insertion point, users simply push cables, wires or hoses through. Tapered TPE sleeves at the back of the cable entry ensure tight sealing according to protection class IP66.

The elastomer of the new KES-R-FDA M variant is FDA-compliant and meets the hygiene requirements of food approvals 1935/2004/EC and (EU) 10/2011. Featuring smooth surfaces and rounded corners, the products are suitable for use in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Conta-Clip currently offers the FDA-compliant cable entries KES-R-FDA M in 15 round variants for conductors with different diameters.