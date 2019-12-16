kitchen batching system

Dry Processing
December 16, 2019
Sterling Systems and Controls Inc. - www.sterlingcontrols.com

This semiautomatic, multiple bin batching system controls and verifies operator involvement and actions, assuring accurate weighing and correct batches. No operator interruptions mean no more missed ingredients. The system provides for ingredient lot tracking and traceability, as well as batch validation. It improves speed and overall efficiency of the ingredient batching process vs. a purely manual process.

