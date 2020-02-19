Dry Processing Technology
Micro and tote batching system
February 19, 2020
Sterling Systems & Controls - www.sterlingcontrols.com
Automatic micro and tote batching systems are custom designed and typically include supply bins, feeders, work platforms, automatic or manual bin refilling, liquid tank/pump skid equipment and the dry and liquid dosing automatic control system. Optional equipment may include raw material bag lift handling equipment, dust collection/control for high dust dry materials, batch material conveying equipment (such as mechanical drag conveyor), lot tracking and traceability, barcode scanning and RFID scanning.
