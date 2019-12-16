Dry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Granulizer

Gran-U-Lizer
December 16, 2019
KEYWORDS grinding / size reduction
Reprints
No Comments

Modern Process Equipment Corp. - www.mpechicago.com

Model 1060 Series roller-style Gran-U-Lizers are designed to provide precisely controlled, uniform particle size distributions, with minimal unwanted “fines.” Made for industrial food, mineral and other processing applications where exact/narrow particle size distributions are desired.

subscribe to Food Engineering

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.