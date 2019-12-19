Traceability suite

Dry Processing
iTradeNetwork

With the iTracefresh mobile application, growers and shippers can trace their products from field to fork. Data is tied to other data on the company’s platform, including purchase order information within the order management system, freshness analytics and logistics data. Data will also populate directly into the iTrade blockchain, allowing buyers and suppliers real-time access to downstream supply chain activities.

