New Plant Products
Product transfer conveyors from Multi-Conveyor
January 23, 2020
Multi-Conveyor - www.multi-conveyor.com
The Slim-Fit low-profile, sanitary, small product transfer conveyors are suitable for a confectionery application. Individual, single-row product will gently cascade and 90-degree transfer onto the first section that incorporates custom guiding to form a back stop and side rail to minimize product bounce. Product then runs through two more conveyor sections at progressively faster belt speeds.
