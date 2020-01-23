Product transfer conveyors from Multi-Conveyor

New Products
January 23, 2020
KEYWORDS batch processing / confectionery / conveying
Multi-Conveyor - www.multi-conveyor.com

The Slim-Fit low-profile, sanitary, small product transfer conveyors are suitable for a confectionery application. Individual, single-row product will gently cascade and 90-degree transfer onto the first section that incorporates custom guiding to form a back stop and side rail to minimize product bounce. Product then runs through two more conveyor sections at progressively faster belt speeds.

