A series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors was built to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft. of conveyance. The design included high friction and side flexing chain to help control cases through elevations and curves. Due to case weight variations, designers built in additional product control with a friction top chain. The NGevo chain with high friction tabs, made by System Plast, helps control case handling during the 24” to 40” incline. Feather-light singular containers were placed randomly to show how strategic chain materials are key to product mobility and management. Seamless transitions then move product onto a side flexing chain, also made by System Plast. The flexible chain is used throughout the remainder of the 7.5” wide, bolted construction series of conveyors to control product through a total of three 90 degree by 24” radius curves and then back to straight running sections. A simple product transfer then guides cases onto an existing parallel conveyor, moving them to the next part of an existing line.

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/12564-multi-conveyor-llc



