Education, networking opportunities abound at PACK EXPO East

Located near one-third of the nation’s top consumer packaged goods companies, PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) will allow food and beverage manufacturers to explore the latest packaging technologies and spend quality time discussing solutions with leading suppliers and industry thought leaders.

The three-day event, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, features 400 exhibiting companies and spans 100,000 net square feet, providing an opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas with 7,000 industry professionals.

Education is a cornerstone of this year’s show, with attendees having free access to on-floor learning opportunities:

The Forum at PACK EXPO: These free, unique, interactive presentations feature 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions. Located in Booth 1430, these sessions will take place March 3-4, 11:00 a.m.–3:45 p.m., and March 5, 11:00 a.m.–1:45 p.m.

The Innovation Stage: In the center of the action, exhibitors present free, 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from experts. Located in Booth 1029, these seminars will happen on March 3–4, 10:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and March 5, 10:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Another feature at this year’s show is the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast on Wednesday, March 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. This year’s theme is Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung. Two keynote speakers will take a close look at gender parity data, and explore workplace inclusiveness and diversity, which, when embraced, results in financial empowerment for individuals and the organization as a whole. Registration is free and open to all PACK EXPO East registered attendees.

Networking opportunities abound at PACK EXPO East with the “Taste of Philly” welcome reception on Tuesday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Broad Street Atrium featuring Philadelphia-inspired hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Unwind with other young professionals in packaging and processing at the PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Network Young Professionals Networking Reception. Learn more about the industry and how to get involved with the Emerging Leaders Network on Wednesday, March 4; 4-5:30 p.m., Room 120B. The reception is free and open to all young industry professionals registered for PACK EXPO East, but advanced registration is encouraged.

PACK EXPO East offers a unique opportunity to get students excited about careers in packaging. Local high school robotics teams will showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase. The Workforce Development Pavilion is the one-stop-shop for resources to strengthen your current workforce and grow the future workforce. Learn about PMMI U offerings, including popular training workshops. Schools will present mechatronics, packaging and processing offerings, and attendees can meet students interested in careers in the industry.

Other show features include the Contract Packaging Sourcing Center (Booth 303). Hosted by CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, this show floor resource will help visitors address their contract packaging needs and offer solutions to their most challenging problems.

Visit the RPA Center (Booth 217), hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), to learn how reusable packaging systems can deliver for your business operations and how RPA and its members can support your reusable packaging objectives.

For information and to register online, visit www.packexpoeast.com