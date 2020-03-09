Biotechnology regulation website launched

The FDA, Department of Agriculture and EPA launched a unified website for biotechnology regulation.

The website describes the federal review process for certain biotechnology products and allows users to submit questions to the agencies. The website’s goals are to provide enhanced customer service to developers, while ensuring Americans continue to enjoy a safe and affordable food supply and can learn more about biotechnology innovations.

“This is a time of unprecedented scientific innovation. Agricultural biotechnology promises to bring dynamic new products to the marketplace,” says FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. “At the FDA, we are committed to fostering flexible, risk-based approaches in this field while upholding our mission of protecting and promoting both human and animal health and animal well-being.”