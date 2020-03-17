Depositors from Unifiller

Unifiller - www.unifiller.com

Pro1000i FS and Pro 2000i FS depositors feature large conical hoppers and precision height adjustment for use with various pumps and conveyor systems. Both offer a one-turn calibrated deposit speed dial and quick-connect stainless steel fittings. Capable of a large deposit range up to 93 oz. and able to deposit up to 110 deposits per minute, the series is suitable for clean depositing of sauces, ready meals, sandwich fillings, deli salads, meat fillings and other flowable products.