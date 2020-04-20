Dry Processing Technology
Single-channel weight processor
April 20, 2020
Hardy Process Solutions - www.hardysolutions.com
The HI 6200 single-channel weight processor series operates within Conformance Class A (CC-A) as a single network device and is suitable for OEMs and system integrators building machinery where accurate, stable and fast weight data are critical components to successful designs. An embedded web server makes the device easy to set up, monitor and control from any browser on the user’s network.
