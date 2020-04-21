New Products
Food extruder for plant-based proteins

April 21, 2020
KEYWORDS extrusion / protein / specialty foods
Coperion K-Tron - www.coperion.com

ZSK food extruder has a hybrid solution for manufacturing meat substitute products. With minimum retrofitting, both texturized vegetable protein (TVP) and high moisture meat analogues (HMMA) can be produced on the unit. Using the company’s adapter solution, the extruder’s discharge can be changed over from a ZGF to a cooling die quickly by the machine’s operator personnel; no electrician is needed.

