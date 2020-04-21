New Plant Products
Food extruder for plant-based proteins
April 21, 2020
No Comments
Coperion K-Tron - www.coperion.com
ZSK food extruder has a hybrid solution for manufacturing meat substitute products. With minimum retrofitting, both texturized vegetable protein (TVP) and high moisture meat analogues (HMMA) can be produced on the unit. Using the company’s adapter solution, the extruder’s discharge can be changed over from a ZGF to a cooling die quickly by the machine’s operator personnel; no electrician is needed.
