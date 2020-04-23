New ProductsPackaging
Trayed packaging for raw foods

April 23, 2020
KEYWORDS meat products / wrapping
Harpak-ULMA - www.harpak-ulma.com

ULMA FS-400 flow wrapper, conceived specifically for the fresh poultry and meat packaging market segment, is designed to produce cost-effective packaging for raw food products that often vary in size and shape. It employs a modern cantilever design that allows easy access to all components of the infeed conveyer, sealing rollers and cross sealing assemblies.

