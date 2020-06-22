Food SafetyLatest headlines
Food Safety

6-state cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salad

FDA conducting traceback on garden salad packages sold in Midwest

Cyclospora-salad-outbreak_900x550.jpeg
A cyclospora outbreak in some Midwestern states is linked to bagged garden salads sold under three store brands, health regulators announced.
June 22, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS FDA / outbreaks / produce / recalls
Reprints
No Comments

An outbreak of cyclospora in six Midwestern states likely came from store brand bagged salads with iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrot sold at several grocery chains, the FDA says.

The infections from the parasite, totaling 76 illnesses with 16 hospitalizations, are linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco store brand garden salad mixes.

The FDA warned people not to eat these products, listed with the states where sold:

  • ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri
  • Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska
  • Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad: Illinois

Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco say in recall notices that Fresh Express manufactures their products.

"The FDA is working with the companies to determine the source of the products, but in the meantime, we are issuing a public warning to consumers to avoid the identified products to prevent additional infections,” says Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response. "While there is no widely available method to DNA-fingerprint cyclospora, the epidemiologic investigation has identified grocery stores and products linked to illnesses caused by this parasite."

The CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that these salads are likely sources of the outbreak, with many of the ill people saying they bought the products in question. But the salads did not explain all illnesses.

The FDA, CDC and health officials in several states continue to investigate whether other products made people ill. The FDA is working on a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the outbreak source. Additional retailers and products may be impacted by the outbreak, the agency notes.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11 through June 14. “There are typically multiple clusters of cyclospora infections that occur during a given season,” the CDC announcement says. “It is unknown at this time if other reported cases of cyclospora infection in the United States this season are linked to contaminated ingredients in these bagged salad mixes.”

Hy-Vee recalled 12-oz. bags of its store brand garden salad, with all UPCs and expiration dates, distributed in eight states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Customers may return the products to their Hy-Vee store for a refund. Hy-Vee shoppers with recall questions may call the company 24 hours a day at 800-772-4098.

The recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Garden Salad was sold in 12-ounce bags with best by dates of May 16 through July 4, UPC 21130 98135, and a unique plant number S5417. The stores also are offering a refund. People may contact Jewel-Osco about the recall at 877-723-3929.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Positive salmonella test leads to recall of earlier lot of macadamia nuts

Barrier paper, linerboard with water-based coating can be recycled, repulped

2 peanut butter brands try to lessen the mess with new packages

Bioplastic packaging ripe for innovation

Rose shilling author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.