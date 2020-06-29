New ProductsCannabis
CANNABIS PRODUCTS | JUNE 2020

Table-Top Universal Mould Depositor

Table-Top Universal Mould Depositor
June 29, 2020
KEYWORDS depositing / equipment / legal cannabis edibles
Order Reprints
No Comments

Company: Savage Bros. Co.
Website: www.savagebros.com

For the latest insights on developing cannabis-infused food and beverages, visit cannabisproductsmagazine.com

Equipment Snapshot: This depositor is used for manual, metered deposits of chocolate, caramel, gummy and hard candy into moulds. Manual operation allows for gentle depositing to give an improved product quality. The digitally controlled, heated hopper, allows for working with higher temperature settings and filling 6 to 8 mould cavities at once. The maximum temperature is 320°F/160°C.

This article was originally posted on www.preparedfoods.com.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.