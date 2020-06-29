CANNABIS PRODUCTS | JUNE 2020
Table-Top Universal Mould Depositor
June 29, 2020
Company: Savage Bros. Co.
Website: www.savagebros.com
Equipment Snapshot: This depositor is used for manual, metered deposits of chocolate, caramel, gummy and hard candy into moulds. Manual operation allows for gentle depositing to give an improved product quality. The digitally controlled, heated hopper, allows for working with higher temperature settings and filling 6 to 8 mould cavities at once. The maximum temperature is 320°F/160°C.
