Redesigned ASV, BSV and CSV packages offer capacities from 141 to 554 acfm at 99% vacuum. With a new cabinet and air flow design, these 10 to 40 hp units offer quiet operation and have wide-opening cabinet doors for access to maintenance points. The full enclosure, TEFC motor and gasketed doors with soundproofing make them suitable for high-dust environments.