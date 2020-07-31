This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Redesigned ASV, BSV and CSV packages offer capacities from 141 to 554 acfm at 99% vacuum. With a new cabinet and air flow design, these 10 to 40 hp units offer quiet operation and have wide-opening cabinet doors for access to maintenance points. The full enclosure, TEFC motor and gasketed doors with soundproofing make them suitable for high-dust environments.
