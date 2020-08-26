Tolomatic - www.tolomatic.com
Designed for hydraulic cylinder replacement, RSX128 actuator is rated up to 50,000 pounds of force (222.4 kN). Designed for 100% duty cycle, the actuator has precision-ground planetary roller screws for long, consistent operating life in challenging environments. A modified food-grade version, designed for volumetric filling and other high-force food and beverage applications, is available as a custom design with food-grade white epoxy coating and stainless steel components for washdown.