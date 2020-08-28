Epson America Inc. - www.epsonrobots.com
Models LS3-B and LS20-B SCARA robots include batteryless encoder, a lower cable duct profile suitable for hard-to-reach work cell layouts, built-in camera cable for vision system setup, and top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability. Powered by the company’s residual vibration technology, the robots are designed for high precision, small part assembly with a payload of 3kg and a reach of 400mm or high payload and high inertia applications with reaches of 800 and 1000mm, depending on the model.