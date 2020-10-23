Eagle Product Inspection, Inc. - www.eaglepi.com

System is designed to promote systematic product flow and detect contaminants using active product tracking while lowering the amount of good product rejected. Developed to inspect product pumped through a pipe, including ground meat, meat batters, slurries, soups, sauces, gravies, ice cream, baby foods, fruit purees and more, this x-ray machine removes contaminants early in the process. Product waste is also lowered through the use of the product tracking and encoder. In addition to finding and removing physical contaminants such as glass, metal, mineral stone, calcified bone and other dense foreign materials, the machine is engineered for in-place cleaning and easy maintenance.