PENN Connected is designed for food safety management, including data monitoring, recording and reporting to ensure food is stored, prepared and consumed safely. It features an end-to-end system made up of three components that work together to monitor, record and report food safety compliance data, including refrigeration sensors and Bluetooth thermometer; a cloud-based platform; and mobile application.
November 27, 2020
