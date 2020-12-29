BW Flexible Systems - www.bwflexiblesystems.com

TruFORM machine wraps film around the set to form it into bags, while simultaneously delivering product through the set into the newly formed bags. The updated technology improves film handling, allowing users to reduce wasted film, effort and time during packaging operations. It is available as an upgrade for existing Ultima vertical bagger installs and with new Ultima machines. In the future, TruFORM will be a standard forming set on new Hayssen flexible packaging equipment.