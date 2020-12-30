Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is planning a leading-edge, highly automated logistics center in Hernando, Miss. with WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH from Germany; startup is planned for August 2023.

Stellar is designing and constructing a new headquarters and innovation center for Darifair Foods, a creator of culinary and food science-focused innovations for restaurants and food manufacturers.

Ti Cold Development, a division of Tippmann Innovations, is building a new 304,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility in Houston, Texas, which will contain 42,000 pallet positions.

Americold Logistics new 312,000-sq.-ft. facility—including a -20°C quick-freeze system—in Savannah, Ga., built by Primus Builders, was named recipient of the 2020 Controlled Environment Building Association’s “Built by the Best Award.”

Campbell Soup Company expanded its Willard, Ohio Goldfish cracker facility with a new production line, oven and packaging capabilities. The approximate $40 million project began operation in July.

Freshpet opened its new 140,000-sq.-ft., $100 million expansion begun in 2019, planning to hire 125 workers at its Hanover Township location near Bethlehem, Pa.

Hearthside Food Solutions is investing nearly $14 million to expand its cracker process operations at its Michigan City, Ind. facility, adding processing and packaging equipment.

Anheuser-Busch is spending $150 million to expand its Cartersville, Ga. operations.

Simplot’s Portage La Prairie, Manitoba potato processing facility’s expansion is now fully functioning. Construction was announced in 2018 and slowed by COVID-19.

BrandD Foods, maker of frozen meat products, opened a new facility valued at about $15 million in Sumter, Ga.

Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso expanded its Kent, Ill. operation, investing $15 million in new processing and packaging equipment plus additional cooler space.

Ken’s Foods, maker of dressings and sauces, will invest $103 million to expand its McDonough, Ga. manufacturing and distribution facility.

Lopez Foods is completing the first phase of its multiphase. multi-year renovations and upgrades to its 285,000-sq.-ft. Cherokee, Iowa meat processing facility, which belonged to the former Iowa Food Group plant.

Mark Anthony Brewing plans to build a new state-of-the-art brewery and production facility in Columbia, S.C. The company's $400 million investment will create 300 new jobs and represents one the largest economic investments in Richland County history.

HARIBO of America will begin construction on its gummi production campus in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Pilgrim’s Pride plans a $75 million, 50,000-sq.-ft. expansion to its Cold Spring, Minn. poultry processing plant.

Piller’s Fine Foods is spending $19 million to expand its Brantford, Ontario deli-meat processing facility by 27,000-sq.-ft.

Waterloo Brewing is partnering with the Sherway Group to operate a 150,000 square foot warehouse facility in Ayr, Ontario.

South Mill Champs, a Pennsylvania-based mushroom grower, has purchased a new 30,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Lakeland, Fla., extending the company’s sales network.

Frito-Lay is investing $100 million to expand its Pulaski, Tenn. snack-food operations, with completion expected in 2022.

UK-based Theodore Global is opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company makes alcohol- and preservative-free grape juice beverages.

Ireland’s largest premium dairy coop, Ornua, is investing $10 million to expand its cheese production facility in Hilbert, Wisc., adding 22,000 sq.-ft. of space.