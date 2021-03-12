Model TCW hoists have an unpainted compact and lightweight cast-aluminum body, zinc-plated corrosion-resistant load hooks, nickel-plated load chain, and stainless steel and bright chromate-coated components for wash-down applications. Gear box and chain lubricants comply with FDA standards for use in the food processing industry. They may be paired with the company’s push trolley for added mobility. Standard features include an unlimited duty cycle, continuous operation, fast lifting speed for applications where speed is critical, and easy access external speed adjustment capability. www.harringtonhoists.com