Tippmann Innovation is working with long-term partners Sierra Supply Chain Services and Penta Properties to build a new $65 million state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Hamilton, Ontario, which will consist of 250,000 sq.-ft. of storage and a 30,000-sq.-ft. processing area.

Win Chill has under construction phase 3 of its Sioux Falls, S.D. facility, which is being built by Tippmann Innovation and will include 133,825 sq.-ft. of freezer space and 11 loading docks.

Nestlé Purina will build a 1.2 million sq.-ft. pet food production facility near Cincinnati, creating 300 jobs. Located in Clermont County off Ohio Route 32, the $550 million facility will be the first completely new Purina plant built from scratch since 1975, and is expected to be complete by 2024.

CJ Foods USA Inc., a U.S.-based affiliate of South Korean global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is building a 700,000-sq.-ft. facility in Sioux Falls, S.D. The plant will include state-of-the-art production lines for Asian-style foods and a warehouse/DC, which will create more than 600 jobs by 2025. All products will be sold and distributed by CJ Foods and Schwan’s Co., a fellow U.S.-based affiliate of CJ Foods.

Mars Petcare plans to invest $145 million to expand its wet pet food operation in Fort Smith, Ark., creating 120 jobs. The expansion will be complete in 2022 and add 200,000 sq.-ft., allowing space for two production lines and room to expand further.

Greenleaf Foods (part of Maple Leaf Foods) is purchasing a 118,000-sq.-ft. facility in Indianapolis, where the company will install tempeh production equipment. The project, which will cost about $100 million, will become operational in 2022, employing around 115 people.

Butterball plans to invest nearly $9 million to upgrade turkey processing facilities: $4.7 million in Ozark, Ark. and $4 million in Huntsville, Ark., creating 360 new jobs combined over the next three years.

Koch Foods is investing nearly $16 million to expand its poultry production plant in Gadsden, Ala., which is expected to create 135 new jobs.

Tyson Foods is investing $26 million to expand production at its Wright Brand bacon plant in Vernon, Texas. The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2021 and create 32 jobs.

Enterra opened a 188,000-sq.-ft. facility near Calgary, Alberta, to recycle food waste by feeding to insects, which are then dried and processed into animal and pet food ingredients.

Sweetener Solutions is expanding its existing production capacity and warehousing space with the addition of a new, climate-controlled facility near its corporate headquarters in Pooler, Ga.