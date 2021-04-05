Diamond Drinks, a Pennsylvania contract beverage manufacturer, is expanding its operations into Florida with a new facility near Vero Beach, employing as many as 50 people and opening in May.

A M King has partnered with ALDI U.S. to provide property consulting, design and construction of ALDI’s new facility in Loxley, Ala. The 570,660-sq.-ft. divisional headquarters and distribution center will service more than 100 stores in southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

SunOpta is closing its frozen fruit processing plant in Santa Maria, Calif. and expanding its Allentown, Pa. operation throughout 2021, which makes plant-based beverages such as soy and almond milk.

Clemens Food Group plans to invest $228 million to expand its smoked meats and cooked sausages operation in Hatfield, Pa., creating 87 new jobs over the next three years.

Dole Packaged Foods opened a new state-of-the-art, 60,000-sq.-ft. frozen fruit facility in McDonough, Ga. This is Dole’s third frozen fruit facility in the U.S., after Atwater, Calif. and Decatur, Mich.

Freshly, a prepared meals and delivery service, is expanding its assembly and distribution operations by opening a new 134,000-sq.-ft. facility in Austell, Ga.

Crown Holdings is investing $145 million to build a new beverage can manufacturing operation in Martinsville, Henry County, Va.

Honor Foods moved its logistics operation from North Philadelphia to the Tacony (Northeast) section of city.

T. Marzetti’s ongoing expansion progress in Horse Cave, Ky. was slowed last year by the pandemic, but has been kicked up a notch with the infusion of additional cash—from an original expected outlay of $93 million to $133 million. The company is now moving ahead with the 184,500-sq.-ft. expansion, which will create additional manufacturing space. The company plans to purchase new equipment to increase dressing and sauce production, add eight new processing kitchens and create several packaging lines to meet growing customer demand. Work on the project has begun and is expected to be completed by July 2022.

Karis Cold Storage is building a 247,000-sq.-ft. temperature-controlled facility in Denver, which will be complete in October 2021.

Lotus Bakeries plans to expand its Mebane, N.C. snack food facility, adding a new production line under a three-year project where it will spend more than $180 million to upgrade its U.S. and Belgium plants to meet demand for its Biscoff waffles.

Sweet Grass Dairy opened a new artisan cheese processing facility in Thomasville, Ga.

Nabati Foods (Edmonton, Alberta) is expanding production of its plant-based desserts and other products with a $4 million (CD) investment to increase capacity.