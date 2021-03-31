Snack bar company Nature ValleyTM has launched the first plastic film wrapper designated as Store Drop-Off recyclable by How2Recycle® with its Crunchy granola bar. The wrapper is not patented, offering other food brands to apply the technology to their product portfolios. With this new packaging, Nature Valley plans to educate consumers about the Store Drop-Off recycling system, re-engage their interest in reducing landfilled material and stimulate recycling. Developed in collaboration with Nature Valley R&D scientists and packaging partners, the wrapper uses advanced film processing with unique polyethylene polymers. Once recycled, the materials can be used to create new products like synthetic lumber and decking equipment. This packaging offers the barrier needed to preserve the product’s freshness and does not compromise the product’s shelf life.