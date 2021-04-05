SalQuant™ quantification application of the BAX® System Real-Time PCR Assay shows if Salmonella is present and quantifies levels from each sample when used with BAX® System Q7. The rapid method provides quantitative data on contamination levels by performing RT-PCR on comminuted poultry collected from a food production facility. Samples are then analyzed. The application for Salmonella testing offers targeted intervention processes and assessments of consumer risk in final products.

