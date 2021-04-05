SalQuant™ quantification application of the BAX® System Real-Time PCR Assay shows if Salmonella is present and quantifies levels from each sample when used with BAX® System Q7. The rapid method provides quantitative data on contamination levels by performing RT-PCR on comminuted poultry collected from a food production facility. Samples are then analyzed. The application for Salmonella testing offers targeted intervention processes and assessments of consumer risk in final products.
Dry Processing Technology
Quantitative test for salmonella
April 5, 2021
No Comments
