Model HVT-30 is designed to increase yield, tenderize product, reduce cook time and evenly distribute flavor throughout product whether it is meat, fish or poultry. The unit features a built-in vacuum pump; programmable timer; 25 lb. max.; working capacity; variable speed from 1 to 18 rpm; compact size (22" x 21" x 17" and 42 lbs.); 110/220 V, 50/60 Cycle, 1 Phase; see-through processing lid; and removable stainless steel tank with baffles.
New Plant Products
Vacuum tumbler
April 14, 2021
