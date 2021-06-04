With such iconic cereals and mascots as Tony the Tiger (Frosted Flakes) and Fruit Loops (Tucan Sam), Kellogg has made a niche in the cereal market. Now, it takes a whole new stance on getting out a bowl and spoon for that perfect cereal—and milk—pour.

Kellogs has partnered with DoorDash-owned Chowbotics to launch a new cereal-mixing robot at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Florida State University. The “Bowl Bot” is a vending machine-type experience for one of the simplest breakfast foods, and charges anywhere from $2.99 to $6.50 for the privilege.

Customers use a touchscreen to select dairy bases (milk or yogurt), combinations of cereals and granolas, and toppings like fresh fruit or cocoa nibs. Kellogg’s also offers custom pre-designed combinations of cereals at a higher price, such as the Hawaii 5-0 (Frosted Mini-Wheats, Bear Naked Fit Triple Berry Granola, pineapple, coconut and mango); Valentine’s Day Vibes (Special K Red Berries Cereal, cocoa nibs, blueberries, strawberries and whole milk); and About Last Night (Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Kellogg’s Krave Chocolate, chocolate drops, banana chips and espresso syrup).