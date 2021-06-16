The CAPQ system is designed to leverage deep learning/AI for beverage bottle cap integrity and fill-level inspection. It uses software to recognize what a “good” capped bottle is supposed to look like and can deliver a reduction in false-rejects, saving on wasted material expense. The system uses real-time feedback on every bottle and knows what to keep on a line and what to reject. The 360-degree inspection detects cap placement, height and skew, tamper band integrity, and fill level on clear and colored content while ignoring plastic shards and nibs and water droplets. System is suitable for high throughput environments and can inspect more than 1,000 bottles/min. The stainless-steel unit fits easily over an existing conveyor for quick and easy line integration and offers recipe-driven automatic height adjustment.
Verista - www.verista.com