The SiftAI Smart Table from Smart Vision Works, a KPM Analytics brand, is trained with artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect and remove foreign objects and sort products in a single pass. Unlike competing vision inspection systems, the company says its new system uses advanced AI that is more accurate, allowing companies to inspect products and remove foreign materials at higher throughputs than ever before. Beta customers report higher produce profit, fewer missed contaminants, and dramatically lower labor costs.

The system includes cameras, AI software, a conveyor and automatic ejection mechanisms with dual drops (one for foreign material, one for culls) to ensure only ideal potatoes reach later process stages.

The SiftAI Smart Table vision inspection system is designed to precisely grade produce using sophisticated evaluation of bruises, rot and green. According to Christopher Bryant, president of the Smart Vision Works AI Division within KPM Analytics, "We estimate that up to 20% of potatoes are typically diverted to the wrong value stream, reducing profitability and causing customer satisfaction issues." A more accurate sorting system diverts less produce to less profitable uses, and higher quality produce can command a higher price.

The company says its AI-driven system addresses specific business and operational challenges potato processors face each day, for example:

Chip potatoes: Avoid penalties (charge backs) by immediately eliminating foreign materials from the process stream.

Avoid penalties (charge backs) by immediately eliminating foreign materials from the process stream. Process potatoes: Also eliminate foreign materials while reliably sorting potatoes based on size, defect presence and more.

Also eliminate foreign materials while reliably sorting potatoes based on size, defect presence and more. Fresh pack potatoes: Pre-sort to reduce potato volume through the facility, minimize foreign material risk, and deliver only the best potatoes to customers.

The system uses AI built on 12 years of development by AI scientists and a decade of experience in food sorting applications. The system takes a full digital image and runs it through a neural network. Users receive detailed data for analysis.

The SIftAI Smart Table system is available for order now with a 14-16-week lead time. Contact the factory for lead times on custom configurations having more tilt trays or other features.