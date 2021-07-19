Wooster Products’ NITEGLOW® Emergency Egress System includes high-quality photoluminescent (glow in the dark) products to illuminate stair treads, handrails, door handles, door frames and obstructions for safe evacuation in a dark environment. The two-stage anti-slip stair nosing meets NYC Local Law 26, 2015 IBC, and 2015 IFC code compliance. Photoluminescent abrasive provides a higher coefficient of friction (and more secure footing) than competitive products without abrasive. NITEGLOW is suited for new construction and retrofit code compliance upgrades. Heat-treated corrosion-resistant aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler assures long tread life under heavy pedestrian traffic. Bright, long lasting photoluminescent epoxy filler is free of hazardous and radioactive substances, extends uniformly throughout the filler. Available in lengths up to 8’0”.
