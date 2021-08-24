The VFsync line is designed for use in conveyor systems, greenhouse equipment, bottling equipment, bagging equipment, packaging machines, and industrial pumps and mixers. The variable speed AC motors run synchronously with an input AC frequency in applications that require synchronized movement across multiple axes. The motor rotors contain magnets that precisely follow the internal rotating magnetic field without the slip commonly seen in general induction motors.

