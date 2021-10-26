Females in Food Community (FIF), the only professional and data driven platform dedicated to advancing women in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, has launched its corporate partnership program. Designed for F&B corporations that are committed to strengthening company culture and adding talented women to leadership positions, the program provides customized resources that allow brands to promote their DEI initiatives and job openings directly to qualified female candidates. It also enables companies to engage the best talent through education, business development and increased visibility.

“There is a significant lack of trust between corporations and female employees who don’t feel supported in their careers. Our program is designed to help companies close the equality gap, improve their culture, build trust and engage and retain the best talent,” says Angela Dodd, founder of Females in Food. “We know women look for new jobs differently than men do, and Females in Food provides the tools necessary for companies to become employment destinations for gifted female leaders.”

Along with cultivating a powerful community of experienced women across every segment of F&B, Females in Food’s corporate partnership program takes a 360-degree approach to help companies increase gender diversity and attract high-level female talent. Corporate partners create an employer profile, where they can include any details that describe why their company is a rewarding place for women to work as well as job postings. Other resources provided to corporate partners include professional development tools and coaching, access to Females in Food’s growing database of talent, thought leadership and impact events, sponsored content creation, user testing and focus groups, and co-branded research and insights.

To ensure that female voices are being heard, Females in Food also provides a safe space for employer profile reviews—written for women by women. Women who work in the F&B industry can anonymously rate current and previous employers on female friendliness factors, such as equal opportunities for both men and women, maternity and adoptive leave, and female representation in leadership with the intent of helping women find companies where they can achieve their goals.

Dodd adds, “It’s our goal to help women in F&B advance beyond the very real glass ceiling, but to get there we need corporations in our industry to join the movement to create long-lasting systemic change. Our professional network of experienced females in food is growing rapidly throughout the country, and our corporate partnership program presents an opportunity for companies to be a leader in change by creating an environment where women can thrive in their careers.”

For more information about the Females in Food Community, visit www.femalesinfood.community.