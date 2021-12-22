Kellogg's announced that employees have ratified the tentative agreement for a master contract at four U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The contract covers approximately 1,400 BCTGM union-represented employees (Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers) who will return to work on December 27.

The agreement adds wage increases for legacy and transitional/new employees (new-hires will now receive an hourly wage of $24.11), improved medical and pension benefits, a $10,000 increase in severance payments for permanent plant closings, and more. For a deeper dive into the contract details, click here.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers."

Workers at the four Kellogg's plants had been on strike since early October.