Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (RWB), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, via its RWB Michigan LLC wholly owned subsidiary, has closed on a lease assignment for a 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing/processing and distribution facility in Warren, Mich., and has been issued both Medical and Adult Use (a.k.a. “recreational”) licenses. The company will immediately begin manufacturing medical and adult use cannabis products with all necessary equipment already installed and inspections completed.

“This Warren facility allows us to centralize distribution for our ‘house of premium brands’ in Michigan and finally report all of our Platinum Vape wholesale sales on a much less confusing and straightforward basis,” says Brad Rogers, CEO and chairman at RWB. “We will be expanding the wildly popular Platinum Vape brand to include gummies and chocolates to capitalize on the existing brand equity we command in Michigan. The facility provides the production capacity to expand sales of our award-winning brands from the 250+ Michigan dispensaries that carry them to the state’s 400+ dispensaries.”

RWB Michigan will hire 30 full-time employees in the coming weeks, with intentions to grow the workforce in Warren to 50 in 2022. A range of positions are available, including many higher-paid, skilled positions ranging from frontline employees to PhDs specializing in product formulations. Visit www.RedWhiteBloom.com for more information and the job fair links once they are available.

The company has expanded its Platinum Vape portfolio, which includes gummies, chocolates and premium cannabis flower. They expect to launch PV gummy and chocolate production immediately and offer these products outside of California.