The WOK can be used for controlled searing, cooking, simmering and browning. Features include flexible cooking and homogeneous mixing through freely selectable drum inclinations; an agitator with controlled scraper frequency; a large heating surface in relation to volume; even, precise temperature control through thermal oil heating; a screen cover for pouring liquids; a closed lid for cooking without loss of liquid; a hygienic seal that can be replaced without dismantling the motor; and interval control for precise browning. It is suitable for greaves, pan-fried foods, fried vegetables and meats, and sauces.

www.glass-maschinen.de



