Hickory smoked uncured bacon pork mini sticks are now available in retail and online stores. This is the fourth stick to be offered in a 0.5 oz. go-pack format that is easy-to-pack. With a focus on the taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product “Tastes right because it’s handcrafted from the finest cuts of meat,” says Michael Schafer, commercial business lead.

The company offers the on-the-go product in addition to 10 flavors across three proteins that are produced from hand-trimmed meat, in small batches, handcrafted and slow-cooked with an 18-hour+ cook process. All products are:

Made with premium hand cuts of meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones. Free of antibiotics and added hormones or added sodium nitrate.

Crafted with 100% real spices and ingredients.

Finely flavored by naturally fermenting to lower pH.

Made with ground corn cob, hickory and maple wood shavings to smoke our meat sticks — never liquid or artificial smoke flavor.

Free of MSG and allergens (milks, eggs, gluten, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts and soy).

No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.

The meat sticks are made at the company’s smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vt.