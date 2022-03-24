Hickory smoked uncured bacon pork mini sticks are now available in retail and online stores. This is the fourth stick to be offered in a 0.5 oz. go-pack format that is easy-to-pack. With a focus on the taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product “Tastes right because it’s handcrafted from the finest cuts of meat,” says Michael Schafer, commercial business lead.
The company offers the on-the-go product in addition to 10 flavors across three proteins that are produced from hand-trimmed meat, in small batches, handcrafted and slow-cooked with an 18-hour+ cook process. All products are:
- Made with premium hand cuts of meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones. Free of antibiotics and added hormones or added sodium nitrate.
- Crafted with 100% real spices and ingredients.
- Finely flavored by naturally fermenting to lower pH.
- Made with ground corn cob, hickory and maple wood shavings to smoke our meat sticks — never liquid or artificial smoke flavor.
- Free of MSG and allergens (milks, eggs, gluten, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts and soy).
- No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.
The meat sticks are made at the company’s smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vt.