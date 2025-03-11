After thousands of fan requests, Claussen is launching Just The Brine – giving pickle lovers a way to “pickle” by night and “unpickle” by morning.

Just The Brine is an 8-oz. bottle of pickle brine, which can add a tangy kick as a mixer at night and serving as a next-day electrolyte boost.

“After seeing the overwhelming response from fans when we teased the concept last year and all the creative ways people use our brine, we knew we had to make this product a reality,” says Caroline Sheehey, brand manager, Claussen. “Whether you’re mixing up a tangy cocktail or reaching for a next-day refresh, Just The Brine is here to bring the same flavor and experience you already know and love from our delicious pickles – now in liquid form.”

Starting March 14, Just The Brine six-packs — including three bottles for “pickling” and three for “unpickling”— will be available via GoPuff in New York, Chicago and Boston. With deep Irish heritage and legendary celebrations, including Chicago’s green-dyed river, Boston’s Southie parade and New York’s bar crawls, these cities are hotspots for embracing the luck of the Irish.

Fans can also head to claussenjustthebrine.com for their chance to score a duo pack of Just The Brine, while supplies last.