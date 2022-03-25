With a mission to make the future sustainable with the go-to bottled water that helps break the addiction to single-use plastic, Path Water features refillable bottles made from 100% recyclable lightweight aluminum. The bottles feature thicker walls for strength and durability and a wide mouth opening for easy refilling. Made in the US, the bottles are BPA-free. Path water is available in 3 options, including Still, a pure reverse osmosis filtered water; Sparkling, which is carbonated with added electrolytes; and Alkaline, with a pH of 9.5+ and specialty electrolytes. Individual 20 oz. and 25 oz. bottles are less than $3, and start at $19.99 for a 9 pack. They are available online and in retail stores.