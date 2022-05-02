Alpine Fresh Inc. of Doral, Fla., is voluntarily recalling its 1 lb. packages of Hippie Organics French Beans from lot# 313-626, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Hippie Organics 1lbs French Beans were distributed in Whole Foods (CT, FL, GA, IL, MD) , Aldi (FL) and LIDL (DE, GA, MD, NJ, NY, NC, PA, SC, VA) retail stores.

The product comes in a 1 lb., clear plastic package marked with lot # 313-626 on the back on a small, white label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 1 lb. packages of the product.

The problem has been found to be isolated to the identified lot and the company has taken corrective actions to prevent a recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased Hippie Organics French Beans from lot #313-626 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 866-827-3362.