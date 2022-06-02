This Northern Spain condiment is made to complement a range of cuisines. The Latinx woman-owned family business created its Original and Spicy Romesco from California almonds, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, garlic and extra-virgin olive oil, seasoned with spices. Its blend of savory, smoky and tangy is available in Original and Spicy and are meant to be enjoyed right out of the jar rather than having to cook as part of meal prep. Vegan friendly and available online for $9.95 each, Romesco can be used as a dip, sauce or spread.