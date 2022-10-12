Valley Fine Foods, LLC, creators of Three Bridges Egg Bites, announced the release of, what the company says, is the first co-branded baked egg bite featuring Impossible Beef Made from Plants, available in nationwide Kroger stores as well as select Albertsons, Raley's and Safeway locations. The company says that the new Three Bridges Cheese & Impossible Egg Bites "offers vegetarian and flexitarian consumers alike a new way to enjoy a delicious, high-protein breakfast that is ready in 60 seconds."

"As the country's leading retail egg bite brand, we know our customers crave something satisfying for breakfast that will complement their busy lifestyles and diets. Adding a protein-rich, plant-based meat to our already flavor-packed Three Bridges Egg Bites lineup was a no-brainer," says Todd Nettleton, president and CEO of Valley Fine Foods. "Impossible Foods' dedication to putting taste first made them the right choice for creating the perfect breakfast—a delicious egg bite featuring meat made from plants."

"Our goal is to make Impossible a part of every meal— and of course, breakfast is the most important," says Sam Perry, vice president of U.S. Retail Sales at Impossible Foods. "Impossible Beef is savory and packed with protein, making it the perfect addition to a well-balanced breakfast. We're excited to work with Valley Fine Foods on these new egg bites, helping consumers start their day right."

The announcement comes as Valley Fine Foods prepares to launch more specialty breakfast items in stores later this year, including Three Bridges Oat Bites and Three Bridges Kale & Spinach Egg Bites with Egg Whites.