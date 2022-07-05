This voluntary recall is limited only to 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by this voluntary recall.
The recalled product is listed below. Consumers can find lot number and “Use By” date on the bottom of each package.
|
UPC Code
|
Item
|
“Use By” Date
|
Lot Number
|077958690812
|Panera Southwest Corn Chowder, 16oz
|6/30/2022
|042122-2K
A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 12 states which include: CA, IA, IL, MA, ME, MI, NH, NY, OH, TX, VA, WA
Consumers can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 for additional information Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Those who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recallfor product reimbursement.
No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, as this product was discovered at a grocery store during the restocking process. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.