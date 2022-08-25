Charleston Coffee Roasters announced a new Aquarium Blend coffee. The new blend is a mix of slow-roasted Peruvian and Honduran coffee beans. It describes the profile of the blend as creamy with notes of a citrus flavor and sweetness.

The company says the announcement of the new blend is in celebration of its sponsorship of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, "The blend we've developed to celebrate our partnership with the Aquarium and their conservation efforts is very special to us. As the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, we are thrilled to introduce this new Aquarium Blend," states Lowell Grosse, founder and president of Charleston Coffee Roasters. "The South Carolina Aquarium provides a uniquely Charleston experience to friends and families, prompting them to return again and again. It was our sincere desire to craft a special coffee blend that would provide that same sensory experience for coffee lovers while also celebrating a great institution."

Charleston Coffee Roasters states that it purchases from growers who practice sustainable farming and encourage biodiversity to create a positive impact on its sourcing communities. This summer, the new blend will be available exclusively at the South Carolina Aquarium gift shop or on the Charleston Coffee Roasters website.