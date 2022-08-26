Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer launched in 2021 with a single flavor — lime. In 2022 the company earned the USDA-Certified Organic seal and is now launching new flavors in addition to an eight-can variety package. The company’s flavor profile includes grapefruit, blood orange habanero, and its original lime. In addition to its USDA-certified organic seal, Freshie is non-GMO and gluten-free. Each 12 oz. can is 99 calories and 4.5%ABV.

Each flavor is made from organic blanco tequila, organic agave nectar, organic natural flavors and sparkling water. "We worked for two years to perfect these flavors," says Freshie founders Paige and Ryne Iseminger. "There was a lot of trial and error to get them just right. The most important criteria were that like the lime flavor, they had to reflect native flavors of Mexico and they had to be delicious. We think we landed on perfection."

Freshie’s distillation begins with 100% blue agave blanco tequila from an organic family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The distillery is solar-powered and committed to a zero-waste and zero-carbon manufacturing process. "Our distillery partner shares our commitment to organic and sustainable products," adds Paige Iseminger. Freshie is a member of 1% for the Planet, donating profits each year to environmental-focused non-profit organizations.

"The USDA-certified organic status was a goal for us from the start," says Freshie co-founder and CEO Timm Martin. "Despite the challenges in securing the certification, we stood firm in our commitment to 'go for the gold standard' of organic certification. People are paying more attention to what they are drinking and eating, and with Freshie, they can feel good about getting the purest, most organic drink possible."

The brand is distributed in Illinois through Lakeshore Beverage and the Blend Alliance Network, in Tennessee through Bounty Beverage and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits.

Freshie four-packs of 12-oz cans have a suggested-retail-price (SRP) of $10.99 and the Freshie variety pack is $19.99 SRP.